Judith Carol Thompson

Judith Carol Thompson

August 14, 1940 – October 26, 2022

Montezuma, Iowa | Age 82

Judy Thompson, 82 of Montezuma passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at the Mayflower Care Center in Grinnell. Judith C. Thompson, the daughter of Edward Estes and Carmaleta Oliver Estes was born on August 14, 1940 in Des Moines, Iowa.

Judy attended school and graduated from Des Moines North High School in 1958.

Judy worked as a secretary for a law firm in Des Moines and Iowa Power before working at L&L Insulation where she met Les Thompson. Judy and Les were married in 1967.

They were one of the first couples to purchase a lot on the north side at Lake Ponderosa and spent hours clearing the property. They permanently moved to Montezuma in 1977.

Judy and Les loved family time and split time living at Sanibel Island, Florida and Montezuma. While in Montezuma, Judy worked at Living Green and was very talented working with flowers.

They loved to travel and had been to many places all over the world. Judy loved to entertain family and friends. She enjoyed her family and boating, swimming, skiing, snowmobiling, reading and crossword puzzles. Favorites on Sanibel Island were shelling and walking the beach.

Her memory will be cherished by her children: Deborah (& Kenny) Darland of Montezuma, Jeff (& Sandy) Fisher of West Des Moines, and Victoria Monk of Montezuma; her grandchildren: Shanel (& Wes) Fahlenkamp, Sheila (& Greg) Smith, Travis (& Erin) Henkle, Tanya (& Josh Bru) Henkle, Sydneylynn Fisher, Nickalena (& Thomas) Bedwell and Alexandria (& Ryan) Modlin; 15 great grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren; her brother, Larry (& Marie) Estes of Florida; an aunt, Cherie Morris; and many other relatives and friends.

Judy is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Les; a grandson, Jason Darland; a sister, Sandy and brother-in-law, Lonnie Parsons; and an uncle, Marvin Morris.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 am, Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at the Holland-Coble Funeral in Montezuma.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Private burial will be held in the Jackson Township Cemetery. Holland-Coble Funeral Home of Montezuma is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to the Montezuma Fire and Ambulance.