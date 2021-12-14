Jerry Mitchell

Jerry Mitchell

May 30, 1960 – December 12, 2021

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 61

Jerry Mitchell, Age 61, of Oskaloosa, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at the MHP Serenity Hospice House in Oskaloosa surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on May 30, 1960, at the Mahaska Hospital, the son of Larry J. and Patricia A. (Lewis) Mitchell.

Jerry attended Oskaloosa High School and graduated with the Class of 1978.

In the summer of 1992, he was united in marriage to Lisa Sytsma. Years later Jerry and Lisa divorced.

Jerry excelled in mathematics and put that knowledge to use for Cunningham’s in Oskaloosa for most of his working life. After, he stayed busy working construction with his brother Larry, with Terry Grace doing overhead doors, J & J Construction, and various other jobs.

Jerry was a talented disc golf player and also enjoyed hunting, collecting old guns, knives, lighters, and vinyl records. He also enjoyed playing cards, watching jeopardy, mushroom hunting, bowling and fishing.

He is survived by his children: McKenzie (Carter) VanDenBerg of Oskaloosa, Madison Mitchell (Zach Anderson) of New Sharon, Alex (Ashley) Mitchell of Oskaloosa and Andrew (Tonya) Johannes of Oskaloosa; his grandchildren: Camryn and Carsyn VanDenBerg, Phynneas Mitchell and Lincoln and Landon Johannes; his siblings: Larry (Kathy) Mitchell of Chariton, Sheryl Woods of Oskaloosa, Gary Mitchell of Oskaloosa and Carol (Mike) Beadle of Oskaloosa. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents.

As was Jerry’s wish, his body has been cremated and a visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, beginning at 1:00 p.m at the Bates Funeral Chapel in Oskaloosa.

The family will be present Wednesday evening from 5-7 p.m. at the chapel to greet relatives and guests. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the family.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Jerry Mitchell please visit the Bates Funeral Chapel Sympathy Store.