Jeannie Moody

Jeannie Moody

November 26, 1960 – December 11, 2021

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 61

Jeannie Moody, 61, of Oskaloosa died Saturday, December 11, 2021, at the MHP Hospital in Oskaloosa, Iowa. She was born Saturday, November 26, 1960, in Des Moines, Iowa, the daughter of Richard and Alice (Fears) Beeman.

Jeannie graduated from Pleasantville HS with the class of 1978.

On September 19, 1987, Jeannie was united in marriage to Kenneth “Kenny” Moody in Indianola, Iowa.

Early on Jeannie worked as a florist in Indianola, making floral arrangements for weddings and other special occasions. After her marriage to Kenny, she stayed at home to take care of her family and her home.

Jeannie enjoyed volunteering her time at New Hope and the Ecumenical Cupboard. She also was involved in Boy Scouts and enjoyed attending Coffee Break Bible Study at the Beacon Methodist Church. Jeannie was a caring person who had a knack for turning unwanted items into something useful. She enjoyed cross stitching, crafting, and sewing. Jeannie sewed numerous blankets to give to others in need. Her real joy in life was her grandchildren, for whom she always spoke so highly of.

Jeannie is survived by her husband: Kenny Moody; her children: Nathan (Valerie) Moody of Oskaloosa, and Aharon (Hannah) Moody of Cedar Rapids; three grandchildren: Emily Moody, Andrew Moody and Logan Moody; three brothers: Dan (Theresa) Fears of Washington State, Kevin (Donna) Beeman of Georgia, and Paul Leonard of Des Moines; two sisters: Shelly (Doug Scott) Stoll of Van Meter and Dee Nesselroad of Carlisle; a step-father: Lloyd Brown; and numerous aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and grandparents.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at the Beacon Methodist Church with Pastor Olivia Fabros officiating.

Burial will take place in the Beacon Cemetery in Beacon, Iowa. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

The family will be present Monday evening, December 20, 2021, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM to greet friends and relatives.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Jeannie Moody please visit the Bates Funeral Chapel Sympathy Store.