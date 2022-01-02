Janis Kay Woods

Janis Kay Woods

April 25, 1943 – January 1, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 78

Janis Kay Woods, 78, of Oskaloosa, died Saturday, January 1, 2022, at the MHP Hospital in Oskaloosa. She was born April 25, 1943, in Denison, Iowa, the daughter of Clarence and Edna Asmus Ransom. She was baptized at the Baptist Church in Denison, Iowa.

Janis attended school in Denison and Jefferson.

On November 26, 1960, she was united in marriage to Glen Woods in Jefferson, Iowa.

In 1969, the family moved to Rose Hill. Janis devoted her time to caring for her family and home. In the summer she would help on the farm walking beans and detasseling. Her love was caring for her family, and she always looked forward to preparing a meal for family get togethers.

Janis loved to roller skate. She also enjoyed taking her children to the skating rink and teaching them to skate. Glen and Janis loved to dance, there are many fond memories of clearing out the living room and dancing as a family. The couple enjoyed visiting different towns in Iowa and attending evening dances. She always enjoyed being outdoors and getting some color from the sun. Her favorite way to “get some sun” was working in the yard and mowing. Janis delighted in family get togethers especially if someone suggested playing Yahtzee or Uno. She enjoyed almost all dice, card, or board games. If there was no one around to play, she was quick to play a game of Mario on her Nintendo.

Her family includes her husband of over 61 years, Glen “Junior” Woods of Oskaloosa; four children: Glenda Hadsell of Robins, Iowa, Dennis “Denny” Woods of Ogden, Rhonda Brown of Oskaloosa, and Rodney (Kellie) Woods of Keota; ten grandchildren: Tessa Hadsell, Stacy Straka, Jason Hadsell, Breck Brown, Kayla Haroldson, Amanda Woods, Dale Woods, Jorden Woods, Sydney Schuster, and Shayla Woods; thirteen great grandchildren; two sisters, Carol Goeppner of Webster City, Iowa and Julie (Dennis) Jepsen of Denison.

Janis was preceded in death by her parents; seven brothers: Kenneth, Robert, Larry, Tom, Dale, Jim, and Darold Ransom; four sisters: Diane, Norma, Darlyne, and Marvel; half-brothers: Clarence, Earl, Willis, Wid, and Donald; and half-sisters, Vera and Donna.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 6, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the Bates Funeral Chapel with Reverend Vince Homan officiating.

Burial will be in the University Park Cemetery in University Park. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Visitation will begin Wednesday after 12 noon in the Bates Funeral Chapel and the family will be at the funeral chapel from 5-7 Wednesday evening to greet friends and relatives.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Janis Kay Woods please visit the Bates Funeral Chapel Sympathy Store.