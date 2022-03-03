Irene Ella Summers

February 7, 1927 – March 2, 2022

Albia, Iowa | Age 95

Irene Ella Summers, age 95, of Albia, IA, passed away on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Monroe Care Center in Albia. Irene was born on February 7, 1927, in Iconium, IA, to George and Gertrude (Scott) Shehan.

Irene grew up attending school in Iconium.

On October 6, 1946, she was united in marriage to Roney Summers at the First Christian Church in Albia, and to this union 2 children, Mark and Barbara, were born. Irene and Roney shared 48 years of marriage prior to his passing on March 3, 1995.

Irene was a homemaker. She was a talented painter and enjoyed collecting teddy bears and angels.

Irene is survived by a son, Mark Summers; a daughter, Barbara (& David) Cook; 3 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; and her nieces and nephews.

Irene is preceded in death by her husband, Roney; her parents, George and Gertrude Shehan; a daughter-in-law, Janet Summers; 2 sisters, Inez Kline and Ellen Summers; and a brother, John Shehan.

A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Friday, March 4, 2022, at Oak View Cemetery in Albia, IA, with Beverly Graves officiating.

An open memorial has been established to the family.

