Iowa’s Newest Certified Site Recognized and Promoted by State Leaders

MAHASKA COUNTY, IOWA — Oskaloosa and Mahaska County are one step closer to being home to several major employers, and the space is ready for development right now. The Mahaska Chamber & Development Group, the City of Oskaloosa, and the County of Mahaska partnered together to register the Oskaloosa Innovation Park as a Certified Site for the State of Iowa.

State officials celebrated the accomplishment Tuesday, and both IDEA and the Mahaska Chamber & Development Group immediately started work on promoting the certified site for development.

One notable trend in the site location industry is the growing requirement for readily available industrial sites primed for projects. Companies are consistently decreasing the timeframe for making location decisions and expediting the start of construction and project completion.

“Companies are making location decisions quickly, and the timeframe from start to finish has to be quick and efficient,” says Deann De Groot, Mahaska Chamber & Development Group Executive Director. “The certified site process ensures potential employers that these site-related details are resolved, and they won’t run into surprises. We also appreciate the willingness of the landowners of the property to see the community value in allowing this land to be developed to move the community forward with economic development.”

The State’s newest certified site is located in southeast Iowa on Highway 23. The 500-acre property is zoned general industrial and is ready for new businesses to buy and develop the land. It is the fifth-largest certified site in Iowa. The process started in 2020 and will be certified later this month. The area has access to a four-lane highway, an on-site railroad, and an airport.

“This is a project that is greatly needed. I appreciate everyone’s effort to make it happen,” says Mark

Groenendyk, Mahaska County Supervisors Chairperson.

Another added benefit to this project is the recent announcement in June of more than $10 million from the RISE Local Development program to assist in constructing approximately 10,000 feet of new roads connecting Iowa 23 and U.S. 63 for the Oskaloosa Innovation Park. The grant will cover 65% of the cost of the streets for the Innovation Park.

“Partnerships are key in accomplishing projects that will grow our community,” says Oskaloosa Mayor David Krutzfeldt. “The recognition of this site elevates Oskaloosa and Mahaska County’s State and national profile. We wholeheartedly commit to embracing new businesses and inviting them to become part of our thriving and remarkable community.”

Iowa’s Certified Sites program considers national site location standards, the State’s natural assets, and the needs of key business sectors, including advanced manufacturing, finance and insurance, and biosciences. State officials say site certification has enabled Iowa communities to better compete for projects with development-ready sites. More than $1.3 billion in capital investment have already been built across the State due to this program.