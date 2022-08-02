Ilene Estella Meyer

June 21, 1921 – August 1, 2022

Deep River, Iowa | Age 101

Ilene Meyer, 101 of Deep River, passed away peacefully Monday morning, August 1, 2022 at the Mahaska Health Partnership Hospice Serenity House in Oskaloosa. Ilene Estella Meyer was born on June 21, 1921 in rural Blairstown, Iowa, the ninth children of William and Johanna (Kluss) Niebuhr.

Ilene attended country school and graduated from Blairstown High School. Ilene was baptized, confirmed and married in the Grace Lutheran Church in Blairstown.

In 1941, she was married to Roy Meyer and was a homemaker and helpmate to her husband on the Deep River Century farm, until his death in 1984. They raised four children there.

After marriage, she became a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Victor where she was a member of the Ladies Aid. Ilene helped make and tie many quilts for World Relief and wherever they were needed locally.

In January of 1985, she moved to her home in Deep River and enjoyed making crafts and gifts for family and friends. She also enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s activities. Ilene was a volunteer for the Deep River-Millersburg School for 23 years and a member of the Deep River Legion Auxiliary.

Her legacy will be cherished by her children: Willard (& Mary) Meyer of Pella, Susan (& Dave) Stevenson of Deep River and Don (& Julie) Meyer of Deep River; a daughter-in-law, Alana Meyer of Deep River; her grandchildren: Kevin (& Martha) Meyer, Angela (& Eric) Buckner, Darrin (& Melanie) Meyer, Monica (& Todd) Wali, Sara (& Rick) Rawlings, Amy Stevenson (& Keegan Murphy), Adam (& Melissa) Meyer and Ashley (& Bryan) Buck; her great grandchildren: Sydney and Joseph George, Ella, Blake, Katelyn, Hailey and Nolan Meyer, Tripp Rawlings and Meyer Wali. She is also survived by her special friend, Betty Bayer and family; and many other nieces, nephews and friends.

Ilene was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Roy Meyer; a son, Dennis Meyer; a granddaughter, Danielle Meyer; brothers: Victor, Albert, Waldo, William, Edwin and Kenneth Niebuhr; her sisters: Luella Schlue, Neoma Newton and Emmalena Shogren and their spouses.

Funeral services will begin at 10:30 am Thursday, August 4, 2022 at the St. John’s Lutheran Church near Victor.

Visitation will begin at 9:00 am on Thursday at the church with the family present to greet friends and relatives.

Burial will be held in the St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery with a luncheon to follow in the fellowship hall of the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. John’s Lutheran Church.

Holland-Coble Funeral Home of Montezuma is in charge of arrangements.