Homecoming Season For OHS

An OHS Student Council Press Release

It’s homecoming season at the Oskaloosa High School! To help celebrate this year, our Student Council and faculty here at OHS have come up with ways to have homecoming be fun yet safe at the same time! It may be different from past years, yet we appreciate all the support in keeping our community safe and healthy during these odd days! Here is all the information regarding “Ruff up the Competition” Homecoming 2020.

Dress up days are the following

•Monday- Pajama Day

•Tuesday- Tie Dye Day

•Wednesday- Flannel Day

•Thursday-Camo Day

•Friday -Spirit Day

Due to COVID-19 the Homecoming parade will not be happening. Yet the classes of 2021-2024 will be working on floats that the community can vote on Thursday night, September 24th from 5 pm-7 pm located at the north high school parking lot!

Coronation will be happening on Thursday, September 24 at 2 PM in the large gym. OVP will be filming the live broadcast. It can be found at IndiansNetwork.TV, and also replayed on MCG 7 at 8 PM. It will also be available on the Indians Network Facebook page.

All CANDIDATES will be allowed 5 tickets to give to their choosing who can then come and watch live if they wish. Masks will be required and social distancing will be taking place.

Thank you for showing your school pride, and supporting the class of 2021. LET’S GO OSKALOOSA INDIANS!