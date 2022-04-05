Herbert Krause

Herbert K. Krause, 78, of Oskaloosa, died Monday, April 4, 2022, at the Oskaloosa Care Center in Oskaloosa. He was born February 18, 1944, in Algona, Iowa, the son of Herbert and Kathryn Cage Krause.

Herb graduated from Sentral High School with the class of 1961. He went on to graduate from the University of Northern Iowa in 1966, with a degree in in Jr. High Education. Herb completed his master’s degree in education at the University of Wisconsin in Madison.

On August 14, 1965, he was united in marriage to Marilyn Morningstar in Lisbon, Iowa. To this union two daughters were born, Kimberly and Karla.

Herb started his career in education teaching art at the Junior High in Mason City. The family later moved to Oskaloosa and Herb took the position of County Executive Director for U.S.D.A. (now the F.S.A.) office in Mahaska County. He retired from there in 2004.

Herb had a passion for serving the Lord through the Lutheran Church. Every community the family lived in he was eager to get involved with the church and help out serving on boards and committees or doing the labor necessary to keep the church going.

Herb was a talented artist and especially enjoyed sketching and painting. He also enjoyed off-hand pistol shooting. Herb loved classic rock and roll, not only did he enjoy listening and dancing to classic rock and roll but he knew all the artists, songs, and the year they were recorded.

In his youth Herb enjoyed playing cribbage with his dad. As they played cribbage his father would share stories of his time in the United States Navy during WWII. This instilled a lifelong love of Naval aircraft and WWII. He spent a lifetime reading and studying the planes and ACE pilots of WWII. He enjoyed scouring the country for die cast replicas of the planes he studied to add to his collection. He will be remembered as a great conversationalist; his quick wit would often give interesting twists and insights to many conversations.

His family includes his wife of over 56 years, Marilyn Krause of Oskaloosa; two daughters, Kimberly Tuttle of Oskaloosa and Karla (& John) Christian of Marion; four grandchildren: Joshua and Jonah Christian and Dylan and Cody Tuttle; a sister, Haleisa (& Randall) Johnson of Strawberry Point, Iowa; and many nieces, nephews and cousins; family was important to Herb, and he took great delight in his grandsons.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and two sisters, Hollee Struecker and Heidee Barrett.

Funeral services will be held Friday, April 8, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the Bates Funeral Chapel in Oskaloosa with Reverend Joel Picard officiating.

As was Herb’s wish his body will be cremated following the funeral ceremony. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Visitation will begin Thursday after 12 noon in the Bates Funeral Chapel and the family will be at the funeral chapel from 5-7 Thursday evening to greet friends and relatives.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Herbert Krause please visit the Bates Funeral Chapel Sympathy Store.