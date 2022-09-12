Helen Smith

Helen Smith

August 3, 1934 – September 11, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 88

Helen Smith, 88, of Oskaloosa, died at her home on Sunday, September 11, 2022. She was born August 3, 1934, in Mahaska County, the daughter of Laura Masterson.

Helen attended school in Mahaska County. Early on she worked as a waitress at various restaurants in Oskaloosa.

On October 2, 1949, she was united in marriage to Wendell Smith at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. To this union five children were born, Michael, Ronald, Thomas, Deborah, and Cheryl. Wendell and Helen later divorced.

Helen worked for many years as a dispatcher for the Oskaloosa Police Department. She later took a job as an aide at Homestead of Oskaloosa, retiring from there in 2010. Even in retirement she enjoyed going to Homestead and visiting with the residents and their families.

Helen was a member of the Beacon United Methodist Church in Beacon. She enjoyed her neighborhood and always looked forward to conversations with her friends and neighbors. She also enjoyed looking for bargains at garage sales and thrift stores, and if all else failed she would make a trip to Kohls to find a good deal.

Helen loved animals especially her beloved dog Murphy and watching the neighborhood squirrels at her corn cob feeder. Helen was always up for a trip to the casino to try her luck and especially enjoyed going out to eat.

Her family includes her three children: Ron Smith of Hendersonville, Tennessee, Deb (& Tom) Lang of Oskaloosa and Cheryl Smith of Altoona; daughters in law, Karen Smith and Connie Smith; 11 grandchildren: Missy (& Wayne) Woolerv of Wister, Oklahoma, Ashlee Smith of Washington State, Anna (& Jason) Richards of Taverner, Florida, Shad (& Stephanie) Smith of Hendersonville, Tennessee, Greg (& Erin) McMorran of Louisville, Kentucky, Wendi Elliott of Des Moines, Kayla (& Blake) Sandquist of Ames, Reggie (& Jobie) Smith of Woodward, Susan Snook of Altoona, Kelly (& Brent) Shelley of Augusta, Georgia, and TJ (& Kelsey) Snook of Cheyenne, Wyoming; 20 great grandchildren: Evan Weathers, Kenedi Loar, Brittany Richards, Cody Richards, Karli Richards, Kyle Richards, Mackenzie Smith, Maddox Smith, Noah McMorran, Clarie McMorran, Ty Kirby, Grayson Sandquist, Hudson Sandquist, Briar Sandquist, Pierce Snook, Eden Shelley, Abel Shelley, Naomi Shelley, Elowyn Snook, and Ellis Snook; 3 great great grandchildren: Ryan Mode, Forest Weathers, and Ranger Weathers; brothers and sisters in law, Janet (& Terry) Smith and Larry Worrall; and many nieces and nephews, and their families.

Helen was preceded in death by the father of her children, Wendell Smith; two sons, Mike Smith and Tom Smith; grandchildren, Denver Smith and Kelsey Smith; her mother; a sister, Verda (& Ovid) Kirby; brothers, Bob (& Beverly) Masterson, and Dale (& Carol) Masterson; her mother and father in law, Everette and Naomi Smith; brothers and sisters in law,: Warren (& Bonnie) Smith, Don (& Pat) Smith, Kenny Smith, Phyllis (& Frank) Carlson, Karen (& Glenn) Breuklander, and Marcia Worrall.

Funeral services will be held Friday, September 16, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. in the Bates Funeral Chapel in Oskaloosa with Reverend Molly Goodrich officiating.

Burial will be in the Forest Cemetery in Oskaloosa. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Visitation will begin Thursday after 11 a.m. in the Bates Funeral Chapel and the family will be at the funeral chapel from 5-7 Thursday evening to greet friends and relatives.

Memorials may be made to the Stephen Memorial Animal Shelter.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Helen Smith please visit the Bates Funeral Chapel Sympathy Store.