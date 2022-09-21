Helen Marie McDowell

September 24, 1943 – May 1, 2022

Ottumwa, Iowa | Age 78

Helen Marie McDowell, 78, from Ottumwa, passed away May 1, 2022, at Riverside Hospital in Newport News, Virginia surrounded by her family after a long lifelong battle with kidney disease. Helen was born September 24, 1943, in Monroe County, Iowa to John and Irene (Biros) Popson.

Helen graduated from Albia High School in 1961. Helen earned her Associates degree of Arts and Science at Indian Hills in November 1992, and she was very proud of this accomplishment.

On May 4, 1963 Helen married Larry McDowell in Weller, Iowa.

Helen was an enrollment services specialist at Indian Hills Community College for many years until her retirement, and she very much enjoyed helping and being around students.

Helen was a kindhearted, generous, and gracious person who was always ready to help and always ready for a new adventure. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Helen was always ready with a smile and notorious for her stash of candy. She also had a great love of nature and spent many hours gardening and birdwatching.

She is survived by a daughter, Jan McDowell (& Peter Van Veld) of Newport News, Virginia; a son, Jon McDowell of Rockford, Illinois; a grandson, John Hansen of Richmond, Virginia; a step grandson, Peter (& Julie) Lord of McFarland, Wisconsin; a step granddaughter, Megan Lord of Madison, Wisconsin; and great granddaughters, Ella, Gracie and Betsy. She is also survived by brothers, John (& Martha) Popson and Bob Popson; sisters: Kathryn (& Matt) Cernic, Jeanne (& Steve Miller) Popson, and Joyce (& Terry) Shaw; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, William Popson; and a sister, Shirley Playle.

A graveside service and interment of ashes with Father Timothy Armbruster, C.PP.S. officiating, will take place at St. Mary’s cemetery in Weller, Iowa at 11 AM on September 24, 2022.

A celebration of life will follow the service at the St. Patrick’s parish hall in Melrose at 12 PM.

