Hazel DeHaai

January 20, 1927 – November 14, 2022

Pella, Iowa | Age 95

Hazel DeHaai, age 95, of Pella, Iowa, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, at the Oskaloosa Care Center in Oskaloosa, Iowa. She was born on January 20, 1927, in Eddyville, Iowa, the daughter of Robert and Annabelle (Blackwood) Simmers.

Hazel attended Eddyville High School and graduated with the class of 1944. Hazel earned her teaching certificate at William Penn College in Oskaloosa, Iowa.

On February 3, 1952, Hazel was united in marriage to Russell DeHaai, in Prairie City, Iowa.

Hazel taught country school for many years around Monroe, Iowa, and also worked as a tutor for neighborhood kids. Following marriage, Hazel stayed home to care for her family and home.

Hazel was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Eddyville, Iowa. She enjoyed being with family and friends, and always looked forward to camping at the Iowa State Fair.

Hazel is survived by many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband,Russell; one son, Sam Simmers; five brothers: Harold, Earl, Frank, Carl, and John R. Simmers; six sisters: Louise Shilling, Edna Johnston, Gertrude Wilkins, Mary Welch, Esther Besco and Ruth Williams.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. in the Bates Funeral Chapel with Reverend Molly Goodrich officiating.

Burial will be in the Highland Cemetery in Eddyville, Iowa. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Open visitation will be prior to her services, Thursday, November 17, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Memorials may be made to the Eddyville Historical Society.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Hazel DeHaai please visit the Bates Funeral Chapel Sympathy Store.