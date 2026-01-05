Harry Picks Up Honorable Mention from VSN

Oskaloosa–Marquis Harry (So., Pompano Beach, Fla., Business Management) was lauded one more time for a successful 2025 season as the Victory Sports Network announced its All-America Teams recently.

Harry was chosen as an Honorable Mention two weeks after being named an AFCA-NAIA Third-Team All-American.

He helped William Penn to its most-successful season in school history as the Statesmen finished 11-2 and reached the Second Round of the NAIA Football Championship Series.

Harry was the right type of selfish this fall, recording five interceptions along with 50 tackles (35 solos, 15 assists, 8.5 for loss). The sophomore, who finished with nine pass breakups, also forced one fumble and recovered one.

Harry returned his interceptions a total of 295 yards, including four that went the distance. He managed three consecutive games with a ‘Pick Six’. The cornerback tallied a season-high two interceptions against MidAmerica Nazarene on September 20, and notched a campaign-best eight tackles versus Clarke on October 25.