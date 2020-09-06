Harry “Buck” Hicklin

Harry “Buck” Hicklin

November 18, 1929 – September 5, 2020

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 90

Harry “Buck” Hicklin, age 90, of Oskaloosa, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Mercy Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa. He was born November 18, 1929, just south of Delta, the son of Tom and Anna (Sellers) Hicklin.

Buck graduated from What Cheer High School with the Class of 1949 then farmed until 1950.

Buck then went to work for Shaw Implement till 1951. He was called to serve his country in the United States Army in 1951 during the Korean War.

After serving his country, Buck was united in marriage to Phyllis Colbert on April 16, 1952 in Oskaloosa, Iowa.

Buck lived in What Cheer and continued working at the implement and the What Cheer clay factory. When the clay factory closed down, he moved his family to Pella, Iowa and worked at Van Gorp Manufacturing. While employed with Van Gorp, Buck was a part of the Red Rock Dam project where he designed and crafted parts of the dam. After working 36 years at Van Gorp he retired and moved to Oskaloosa in 1998.

Buck became a member of Central United Methodist Church and was active in the Wednesday Active Ways Program. He was a past member and a chairman of the Pony Express of Marion County. Buck was also a past member of the First Baptist Church in Pella where he served as a Shepherd. He enjoyed helping others, volunteering at Share Iowa until it closed and at the Iowa State Fair for 16 years. He loved spending most of his life on the farm attending to the Horses and many other animals. He really enjoyed going to auctions and garage sales purchasing items much to the dismay of Phyllis.

Buck is survived by a daughter, Julie Followill of Oskaloosa; 3 Grandchildren: Mason (& Ashley) Battistello of New Sharon, Jessica West of Albia, and Desiree Followill of Centralia, Washington (formerly of Des Moines); 7 great grandchildren: Wyatt Dostal, Draven Followill, Owen Battistello, Carsen Battistello, Faith West, Coen West, and Haiden West; his sister, Irene of Eddyville; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

He is proceeded in death by his parents, Tom and Anna Hicklin; his wife, Phyllis Hicklin; his son, Scott Hicklin; a sister, Litha Marie Hicklin; and his brothers, Dale and Bob Hicklin.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in the Central United Methodist Church in Oskaloosa with Pastor Chad Lierman officiating.

Graveside Military Honors will be given by members of the Oskaloosa American Legion and V.F.W.

Burial will be in Springfield Cemetery near Delta.

According to the rules put in place by the Iowa Department of Public Health, proper social distancing and reasonable personal protective equipment is advised for attending a religious public event.

The funeral service will be live streamed at the funeral home’s YouTube Channel for those wishing to support the family from a distance.

Visitation will begin Wednesday after 2:00 p.m. in the Bates Funeral Chapel. The family will be at the funeral home on Wednesday evening from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. to greet friends and relatives.

Memorials may be made to Camp Sunnyside.

