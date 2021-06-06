Harms Honored With Field In His Name

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Oskaloosa Schools honored their long-time head softball coach Jay Harms by naming the new field in his honor. Harms has coached softball for the past 36 years in Oskaloosa, 44 years overall.

The evening was emceed by Emery Songer, who broadcast one of the biggest games in Indian history when the team won their softball state title in 2016.

Past players wrote letters highlighting the help they received along the way by Coach Harms, sharing their pride to have been coached by him, and that the field was to be named in his honor.

Coach Harms and his wife Linda were escorted onto the field, where Linda took the opportunity to speak on behalf of her family. “First of all, we would like to express our heartfelt appreciation to those of you most closely involved in naming this diamond Jay Harms Field.”

“We know decisions like this are not made lightly. They involve much thought and consideration and sometimes meet a bit of pushback along the way. Thank you for your efforts and courage to make this happen,” said Linda Harms.

Linda also told the story of her finding out they would name the field after her husband. The emotions were high, as Jay told his wife of the honor. “And then he cried.”

Coach Harms called his daughters to tell them the news, and they shared their happiness with their father. On the individual calls, each shared the pride and realization that their daughters would get to play on a field named after their dad and their children’s grandfather. “Together, father and daughter cried,” said Linda. “So crazy as this might sound, we want to thank you for this Harm’s cry fest.”

“Right now, my heart is full of thank yous,” said Coach Jay Harms as he addressed the crowd of supporters.

Harms thanked the individuals who made the honor possible and gave a special thanks to all his former and current players for believing in him.

Coach Harms shared his memories of learning the game of baseball from his father and brothers, who also coached. “I truly feel I’m here on this diamond tonight because of what my dad taught me. So with this, I do want to say thanks, dad, for instilling in me the passion for the game. For teaching me the game. I’m thinking you’re a pretty proud dad.”

Coach Harms then thanked his wife, Linda, for the years of dedication she has shown. “I cannot begin to tell you how much she has sacrificed and done for our family over these past 44 years in my coaching softball.”

“Softball definitely has been an integral part of the Harms household. This honor is even more special tonight because the whole family is here,” added Harms.

We at Oskaloosa News congratulate Coach Harms on this honor. We have appreciated working with him over the past decade. His professionalism has always been evident.