Hamed, West Qualify at Iowa Invite

Iowa City–Youssef Hamed (Jr., Al Wakrah, Qatar, Business Management) and Xzavion West (Sr., Guthrie, Ky., Psychology) both qualified for nationals as they led the Statesmen men’s indoor track and field teams at the Iowa Jimmy Grant Alumni Invitational Saturday.

Hamed punched his ticket to the NAIA National Championship with a provisional standard 60-meter dash time of 6.74 seconds. The junior was second in that race, while also earning runner-up honors in the 200-meter dash in 22.02 seconds.

West will return to nationals as his shot put toss of 53-6.25 also met the ‘B’ standard. He was seventh in the deep field.

While neither individual topped their respective competitions, William Penn was not shut out in the win column as Keena Taylor (Fr., St. Petersburg, Fla.) captured gold in the 200 in 21.77 seconds.

Sean Knockel (Sr., New Sharon, Iowa) gave the navy and gold another high finisher in the 200 as he was fourth in 22.87 seconds.

Andrew Miller (Jr., Le Claire, Iowa, Exercise Science) earned silver in the 3,000-meter run as well with a time of 8:44.58.

“Our men definitely rose to the challenge today,” Head Coach Victoria Vinokur said. “We had a few missteps, but overall we are seeing some really great things early on this season. Being able to go up against some great athletes, hit standards, and win an event shows us what is in store when we come back.”

Next Up: William Penn is off until after the holiday break. The Statesmen return to action on Friday, January 16 as they travel to Pella to compete in the Central Dutch Athletics Classic.