Half Dozen Now Ranked in the Heart

Oskaloosa–The number of William Penn men’s wrestlers ranked in the conference has grown to six as the NAIA released its second set of polls this week.

There are no changes nationally for William Penn as 165-pounder Cameron Hargrove (Sr., Bolingbrook, Ill., Sports Management) remains 14th, while 133-pounder Lane Scorpil (Jr., Columbus Junction, Iowa, Business Management) is again 23rd.

As a team, WPU is tied for 38th with 17 points, while Grand View is first with 263 points. Life (Ga.) continues to be second with 249 points, while Southeastern (Fla.) (210), Embry-Riddle (Fla.) (200), and Cumberlands (Ky.) (176) complete the top five.

Within the Heart of America Athletic Conference, the Statesmen have moved up to eighth with 64 points, while Grand View holds the top spot with 230 points.

Hargrove is third in the league at his weight class, while Scorpil is fourth.

174-pounder Ryan Van Donselaar (Sr., Otley, Iowa, Exercise Science) and 184-pounder Branson Bottorff (Sr., Mackinaw, Ill., Industrial Technology) follow as both are sixth at their respective weights.

Additionally, WPU has two wrestlers ranked at 141 pounds with Carson Jensen (Jr., Idaho Falls, Idaho, Exercise Science) in seventh and Jacob Perry (Salisbury, N.C., Undecided) in eighth.