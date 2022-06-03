Griffiths Wins Thriller at SIS

By: Jerry Mackey

Oskaloosa, Iowa: Wednesday’s night racing action at the Southern Iowa Speedway went on as scheduled following a 30 minute delay due to a brief light rain shower that passed through between 6:30 and 7 pm. The light rain made for a fast tacky racing surface that saw all the cars race at a lightening fast pace.

The headliner of the night was the Parker Tree Service Hobby Stock main event. The father son duo of Brad Stephens (Dad) and Peyton (Son) led the 19 car starting field to the green flag. The main was stopped following a grinding crash that saw the cars of Tyler Haring and Cody Winn being hauled to the infield with extensive damage, both drivers were uninjured in the incident. The feature restarted with Brad Stephens setting the pace early before Tyler Overton was able to secure the point position. Overton would then be challenged by 7th starting Dustin Griffiths. The 10G of Griffiths and the 42T of Overton raced several laps with neither able to gain a clear advantage. With the crowd on their feet the two raced off of turn four headed to the checkers with the win still up for grabs. Griffiths chose the outside line and scored the win by a couple of feet ahead of Overton. Keaton Gordon ran third in a borrowed car ahead of Brad Stephens.

The Oskaloosa Quality Rentals Sportmod main event belonged to 17 year old Maguire Dejong on Wednesday night. Dejong took command starting from the outside front row starting position. Dejong went on to score the win ahead of sixth starting Curtis VanDerwal. VanDerwal closed on Dejong late in the race taking second by less than a car length.

MidStates Machine Stock Cars ran their 16 lap feature caution free on Wednesday night and the drivers provided another very close finish. Steve Byers scored his first ever feature win at the Mahaska County Monster and it was anything but easy as Byers held off Osky perennial front runner Nathan Wood for the win. Wood ran down Byers late in the race but settled for second by less than ½ a car length.

Terry Bickford added some points to his point lead in the Dirt N Asphalt Sport Compacts on Wednesday night. Bickford was able to assume the race lead following the departure of race leader Brandon Pickney. Bickford scored his third win in four nights of racing at Osky. Matt Moore finished a close second ahead of James Haring.

Jonathan Hughes hounded race leader Kelley Graham for 8 laps in the Clow Valve Company Non Wing Sprint Car feature before making the winning move in turn one. Hughes led the final two circuits for the win over Graham and Tyler Graves.

Wednesday, June 8th will be School Staff Appreciation night at the Southern Iowa Speedway. Teachers as well as all School employees will be admitted free with ID. Hot laps will get underway at 7:15 with racing to follow.

Wednesday, June 1 Southern Iowa Speedway Feature Results (top5)

Parker Tree Service Hobby Stocks

10G Dustin Griffiths-Hedrick

42T Tyler Overton-Carlisle

77 Keaton Gordon-Ottumwa

55 Brad Stephens-Bussey

73 Aaron Martin-Delta

Oskaloosa Quality Rentals Sportmods

30M Maguie Dejong-Montezuma

1V Curtis VanDerwal-Oskaloosa

55R Steven Berry-Ottumwa

29 Colton Livezey-New Sharon

27L Casey Lancaster-Glenwood, MO

MidStates Machine Stock Cars

B17 Steve Byers-Indianola

52 Nathan Wood-Sigourney

14 Derrick Agee-Moberly, MO

85 Jason McDaniel-Eldon

10G Dustin Griffiths-Hedrick

Dirt N Asphalt Sport Compacts

63b Terry Bickford-Shannon City

2M Matt Moore-Ottumwa

2H James Haring-Oskaloosa

16 Seth Meinders-Ottumwa

29 Matt Miller-Waterloo

Clow Valve Company Non-Wing Sprints

67 Jonathan Hughes-Knoxville

25 Kelly Graham-Hedrick

T4 Tyler Graves- Chariton

12 Doug Sylvester-Ottumwa

17 Steve Pumphrey-Fairfield