Gov. Reynolds orders flags at half-staff Saturday in honor of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

DES MOINES— Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered all flags in Iowa to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, December 7, 2024, in honor of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. Pearl Harbor was attacked 83 years ago. 2,403 service members and civilians were killed.

“More than 80 years later, the unprovoked attack on Pearl Harbor remains a powerful reminder of what our brave service members risk to keep us safe and free,” Governor Reynolds said. “Today, we remember the thousands whose lives were lost or forever changed on that day and reflect with gratitude on all the heroes who have selflessly answered the call of their country by serving in uniform.”

Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex. Flags will also be half-staff on all public buildings, grounds, and facilities throughout the state.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the same length of time as a sign of respect