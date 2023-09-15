Gov. Reynolds orders flags at half-staff for Algona Police Officer Killed in the Line of Duty

DES MOINES – Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday, September 15, 2023, in honor and remembrance of Kevin Cram of the Algona Police Department who was shot and killed in the line of duty on September 13, 2023. Cram was attempting to arrest a suspect when he was killed. Cram was a 10-year veteran of Iowa law enforcement, a husband, and a father. He was 33 years old.

“Officer Kevin Cram died a hero, protecting his community and upholding the rule of law. Kevin and I are praying for his family, the Algona Police Department, and all the law enforcement officers in Kossuth County,” said Gov. Kim Reynolds. “As flags are lowered across the state, Iowans honor Officer Cram’s legacy and stand united with his brothers and sisters in uniform. We will never forget his service and sacrifice.”

Flags will be flown at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex. Flags will also be at half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the same length of time as a sign of respect.