Gov. Reynolds Highlights Achievements and Sets Bold Goals in Condition of the State Address

DES MOINES—Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds delivered her 2025 Condition of the State Address, celebrating Iowa’s progress while charting an ambitious course for the future. Addressing lawmakers, justices, and citizens in the State Capitol, Reynolds declared, “The condition of our state is strong!”

Celebrating Progress

Reynolds highlighted Iowa’s top national rankings, including being the #1 state for retirement, millennial homeownership, and fiscal responsibility. “There really is so much to be proud of,” she noted, citing the state’s achievements in healthcare, education, and opportunity.

Tax reform was a major focus, with Reynolds touting a 3.8% flat tax implemented this month, down from 8.98% six years ago. She also pointed to streamlined government operations, which have saved taxpayers $217 million in just 18 months, and emphasized Iowa’s resilience in the face of cybersecurity threats, attributing this success to IT system consolidation.

Responding to Challenges

Reflecting on the challenges of 2024, Reynolds honored Iowans who stepped up during devastating tornadoes and historic flooding. Stories of heroism, such as Spencer brothers Aaron and Drew Howing rescuing dozens of stranded residents, and Rock Valley’s Police Chief Monty Warburton leading efforts through chest-deep water, were highlighted as examples of Iowa’s indomitable spirit.

Reynolds also honored the late Bill Northey and Congressman Jim Leach, recognizing their contributions to Iowa and calling for a moment of silence in their memory.

Education at the Forefront

Education was a central theme of the governor’s address. Reynolds celebrated increased investments in public schools and historic teacher pay raises while highlighting the growth of educational choice. Nearly 28,000 students now benefit from education savings accounts, and the state has expanded its charter school offerings from three to 17 in just two years.

The governor proposed new legislation to improve math proficiency, echoing successful literacy initiatives. “Nothing is more predictive of future success—both in the classroom and the workforce—than the confidence that comes with math proficiency,” Reynolds stated.

Tackling Key Issues

Reynolds outlined plans to address cellphone distractions in schools and on highways. She proposed legislation to restrict phone use during instructional time and renewed her push for hands-free driving laws, sharing the story of Roland Taylor, who was tragically killed by a distracted driver.

On childcare, Reynolds proposed expanding successful programs like free childcare for workers and a new Early Childhood “Continuum of Care” grant program to integrate preschool and childcare services, reducing burdens on working families.

Expanding Healthcare Access

The governor announced efforts to address rural healthcare shortages, including a $150 million initiative to create new residency slots and a proposal to increase Medicaid reimbursements for complex maternal care cases. Reynolds also emphasized the need for research into rising cancer rates, launching a $1 million partnership with the University of Iowa to study potential causes.

Looking to the Future

Reynolds called for investments in nuclear energy, modernizing infrastructure, and attracting businesses to Iowa. She announced plans to lead a trade delegation to Illinois, showcasing Iowa’s competitive advantages, including low taxes, renewable energy leadership, and a high quality of life.

Closing her address, Reynolds celebrated Iowa’s resilience and promise, stating, “I’m so proud to call this state home, and I’m so honored to be your governor. Iowa is a state of endless opportunity and timeless charm.”