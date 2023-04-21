Gov. Reynolds appoints Richelle Mahaffey as District Associate Judge

DES MOINES– Gov. Kim Reynolds today announced her appointment of Richelle Mahaffey as a district associate judge in Judicial Election District 8A.

Mahaffey, of Grinnell, Iowa, currently serves as an Assistant Public Defender in the Des Moines Juvenile Office of the State Public Defender. She received her undergraduate degree from Luther College and her law degree from Drake Law School.

Mahaffey fills a vacancy created by the recent retirement of Associate Judge William Owens. Judicial Election District 8A includes Appanoose, Davis, Jefferson, Keokuk, Mahaska, Monroe, Poweshiek, Wapello, Washington, and Van Buren counties.