Gordon Takes Third as Statesmen Compete at Missouri Valley Open

Marshall, Mo.– Led by a bronze performance from LaDainian Gordon (Jr., Centennial, Colo., Nursing) at 184 pounds, the William Penn men’s wrestling team competed at the Missouri Valley Open on Saturday.

On his way to a third-place finish, Gordon posted a 5–1 record, earning two pinfalls, two decisions, and one forfeit victory. Competing in a 13-man bracket, Gordon advanced to the quarterfinals before suffering a loss, then battled back through the consolation bracket with three straight wins to secure third place.

Luis Garza (Fr., Pharr, Texas, Exercise Science) also claimed a pinfall victory for the Statesmen in the tournament.

Up Next: William Penn returns to Oskaloosa to take on Grand View in Heart action Tuesday at 7 p.m.

