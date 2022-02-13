Gladys Schuring

Gladys Schuring

October 17, 1937 – February 12, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 84

Gladys “Janie” Schuring, 84, of Oskaloosa, passed away Saturday, February 12, 2022, at her home in Oskaloosa surrounded by her loved ones, under the care of Mahaska Hospice. Gladys was born on October 17, 1937, in Iowa City, Iowa, the daughter of William Henry and Evelyn Maxine (Fiedler) McGinity.

Gladys attended grade school in Eddyville and later Oskaloosa High School.

On January 18, 1957, Gladys was united in marriage to Kenneth Schuring at the First Christian Church in Oskaloosa. To this union 3 daughters were born, Peggy, Pamela and Linda.

Gladys began her working life at the Big Smith Overall Factory in Oskaloosa. Later, she took a job at Maid-Rite as a waitress for a time before going to work at Rolscreen (now Pella Corp). After 22 years at Pella Corp, she and Kenneth moved down to Lake of the Ozarks where she stayed busy doing part time office work and cleaning. Later she helped as a volunteer for Hospice of Iowa.

Gladys enjoyed attending her children’s after school activities and sporting events. She also enjoyed working in her flower garden, camping and boating with her family. She was a member of a camping club, card club, as well as a square-dancing group, “Jeans and Queens”. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Above all else she was known for her unique, special hugs.

Her family includes her husband, Kenneth Schuring of Oskaloosa; her daughters: Peggy Schuring of Oskaloosa, Pamela (& Kevin) Keep of Jefferson City, MO., and Linda Molyneux of Oskaloosa; her grandchildren: Victoria Woolworth of Philadelphia, PA., Jessica (& Tom) Bickel of Ballwin, Mo., and Ashley Keep and Kaleb Keep both of Jefferson City, MO.; her great grandchildren: Madison Keep, Jack Bickel, and Katherine Bickel. She is also survived by a sister, Evelyn JoAnn Lautenbach of Pella.

Gladys was preceded in death by her parents; and 3 brothers: William Edward McGinity, Leon Fred McGinity and Raymond Stanley McGinity.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 17, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. in the Bates Funeral Chapel in Oskaloosa with Pastor Del Bittner officiating. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Visitation will begin Wednesday after 12 noon in the Bates Funeral Chapel and the family will be at the funeral chapel from 5-7 Wednesday evening to greet friends and relatives.

As was her wish, Gladys’ body will be cremated following the funeral services.

Memorials may be made to the Calvary Bible Church in Oskaloosa or Mahaska Hospice.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Gladys Schuring please visit the Bates Funeral Chapel Sympathy Store.