Gladys “Nadine” Moore

February 12, 1922 – March 9, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 100

Gladys “Nadine” Moore, 100, of Oskaloosa, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at the Northern Mahaska Specialty Care in Oskaloosa. Gladys Nadine Moore was born on February 12, 1922, in Rose Hill, White Oak Township to Ralph G. and Mabel (Ziegler) Lisk.

Nadine attended rural schools in Mahaska County and graduated from Oskaloosa High School with the Class of 1939. She later graduated from the teaching program from the Normal Training Program.

Nadine was united in marriage to Leonard J. Moore on June 9, 1940, at the First Christian Church in Lancaster, Missouri. To this union three children were born, Sherry, Judy and James (Jim). They shared 72 years of marriage together until Leonard passed away in 2012.

In addition to many years as a stay-at-home mother, she kept employed at several part-time jobs and lastly worked in the bookkeeping department at Iowa Trust Bank before retiring.

During her life she was a 4-H Club member and leader and Brownie Scout leader. She was a long-time member of the Christian Church where she taught Sunday School, served on the Church Board and was involved with the C.F.W. Esther Group. She was also a 50 year member of the Pythian Sisters. Nadine enjoyed camping, playing cards and gardening.

She is survived by her daughter, Judy (& Mike) Braden of Oskaloosa; a son, Jim (& Denise) Moore of Blue Springs, MO; her grandchildren: Tammie (& Bernie) Elliott, Anthony Bartlow, Tina Bartlow-Fonder, Terry Lancial, Thor Lancial, Michelle (& Rick) DeWees, Justin Braden, Logan (& Coleen) Moore and Derek (& Chelsi) Moore; 13 great grandchildren; 10 great-great grandchildren; and a son-in-law, Richard Lancial.

In addition to her husband, Nadine was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Sherry Lancial, a sister, Maxine Goldman; a brother, Ed Lisk; a great grandson, Taylor Fonder; and a son-in-law, Richard Bartlow.

Funeral services will be held Monday, March 14, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. in the Bates Funeral Chapel in Oskaloosa with Pastors Molly Goodrich and Robert Goodrich officiating. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Visitation will begin Monday after 12:00 p.m. in the Bates Funeral Chapel and family will be at the funeral chapel from 4:00 p.m. until service time at 6:00 p.m. to greet friends and relatives.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, March 15, at 9:00 a.m. in the Forest Cemetery in Oskaloosa.

Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church.

