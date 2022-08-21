George Herbert Ewers

George Herbert Ewers

May 24, 1924 – July 20, 2022

Marshalltown (Albia), Iowa | Age 98

Served With Honor ~ United States Military Veteran

George Herbert Ewers, age 98, of Marshalltown, IA, formerly of Albia and Indianola, IA, passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at the Iowa Veteran’s Home in Marshalltown, IA, under the care of Iowa River Hospice, Inc. George was born on May 24, 1924, in Albia to Ralph and Mabel (Whitlock) Ewers.

George grew up attending school in Albia and graduated from the Albia High School. George attended California Aeronautical Technical Institute in Orange, California.

On June 16, 1944, he was united in marriage to Phyllis Bell at the First Christian Church in Albia and to this union, 3 children, George Jr., Christine, and Charles, were born. George and Phyllis shared 58 years of marriage prior to her passing on January 27, 2003.

George served his country in the United States Army during World War II.

George and Phyllis made their home in Indianola, IA, from 1953-1986. George worked for Solar Aircraft in Des Moines, making jet engines before going to work as a mail carrier. He owned and operated Ewers Electronics where he sold and repaired electronics. He then went to the United Electronics Institute in Des Moines where he taught. He later went to work at Simpson College where he was the Physical Plant Director. Upon retirement, George and Phyllis sold their home and spent six years traveling the United States, visiting all 48 states and Canada, before ending up in Mission, TX.

George was a member of the VFW. While growing up, he attended the First Christian Church in Albia and later attended the Indianola Methodist Church. George enjoyed reading and even wrote a book, “This is My Story.” He was very adventurous, skydiving at the age of 88 and hiking in the Grand Canyon at the age of 89. He was very talented and could fix anything. George was not afraid to give anything a try. Family was everything to George and he cherished the time he spent with them and his friends.

George is survived by his children: George (& Peggy) Ewers Jr. of Norwalk, IA, Christine (& Richard) Koch of Arvada, CO, and Charles Ewers of Indianola, IA; 6 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and good friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis; his parents, Ralph and Mabel; a brother, Alan Ewers; and 2 sisters, Margaret Willetts and Nancy Bundy.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at the Tharp Funeral Home in Albia, with George’s family present to greet family and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at the Tharp Funeral Home in Albia.

Burial with military honors provided by the American Legion of Albia, Lovilia, and Melrose will follow services at Oak View Cemetery in Albia.

A memorial has been established to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Cards of condolences for George’s family can be mailed to the Tharp Funeral Home at 116 Benton Ave. West, Albia, IA 52531.

