George “Dick” Wiedmann

January 30, 1939 – March 6, 2023

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 84

George Richard “Dick” Wiedmann, age 84, of Oskaloosa, passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023, at the Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa. Dick was born on January 30, 1939, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of George William and Marjorie Elaine (Rylander) Wiedmann.

Dick was baptized and raised in the Lutheran Church.

Growing up he always looked forward to spending time at his grandparents’ farm in Oneida, Illinois. He had a love for the farm but his allergies kept him from pursuing that career.

Dick graduated from Ft. Madison High School with the Class of 1957, where his friends called him “Wire” and he participated in track in high jump and enjoyed all his class mates.

Following high school, Dick joined the National Guard, then went on to Iowa State University to earn his Industrial Administration Degree in 1963, graduating as a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity.

On August 17, 1963, he was united in marriage to Mary Dee Butterfield in Melcher-Dallas. To this union three daughters were born, Connie, Janice and Barbara. They divorced after 29 years of marriage.

Dick was recruited out of Iowa State to join the management team at Montgomery Ward. The family moved nine times in the midwest United States advancing his career and taking promotions from 1964-1984.

In the fall of 1985, Dick bought a Western Auto franchise in Oskaloosa, Iowa. He owned and operated the Western Auto store until it closed. He then became a partner at Gatton Realty in Oskaloosa retiring from there in the early 2000’s.

On June 5, 1999, Dick married Arlene (Pringle) Tucker in Oskaloosa, Iowa.

Dick was a member of the Elks and the First Christian Church in Oskaloosa. Dick enjoyed fishing, listening to vinyl records, watching college basketball and track and collecting knives. He always looked forward to attending the Drake Relays and cheering on the Cyclones, going on annual fishing trips to Canada, trips to Wisconsin to fish with his brother and family from Chicago, and small game and elk hunting in Colorado.

Dick loved living at Lake Keomah and loved watching its wildlife. He was known for a very dry sense of humor and a teasing manner his entire life.

Dick is survived by his wife, Arlene; his three daughters: Connie (& Dean) Egger of Clive, Iowa, Janice Grant of Birmingham, Alabama, and Barbara (& John) George of Ankeny, Iowa; his grandchildren, Eli Egger, Noah Egger, Jack Grant, Emily Grant, Megan Nelson, Emma Counts, Jack Miller and Jarod Miller; his great grandchildren: Sage Egger, Jacob Wortman, Nova Counts, Cash Counts and Eliyas Nelson; two stepchildren, Jeff (& Donna) Tucker of Ozark, Missouri and Amy (& Todd) Miller of Oskaloosa, Iowa; and a brother, Brad Wiedmann of Rice Lake, Wisconsin. Nieces and nephew: Kim Stewart, Michelle (& Craig) Freidrichsen, and Jeff (& Jenny) Wiedmann. Many cousins and family in Chicago, Illinois and Oneida, Illinois.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Sue Stewart; a son-in-law, John Grant; and a grandson, Joshua Tucker.

A private Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, March 31, at 10:00 AM in the Bates Funeral Chapel.

Burial will be at the Forest Cemetery in Oskaloosa, Iowa.

As Dick’s wish his body will be cremated. Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the City of Keomah Village.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of George “Dick” Wiedmann please visit the Bates Funeral Chapel Sympathy Store.