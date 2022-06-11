Gary Schooley

August 6, 1959 – June 10, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 62

Gary Schooley, 62, of Oskaloosa, died Friday, June 10, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City. He was born August 6, 1959, in Oskaloosa, Iowa, the son of Norman E. and Shirley A. Speed Schooley.

Gary graduated from Oskaloosa High School with the class of 1977, and continued his education at William Penn College (now William Penn University).

Following school he worked for many years at Home Oil in Oskaloosa. He later took a job at Liebus Concrete Products, retiring from there in 2010. In retirement he worked at the recycling center in Oskaloosa and last enjoyed working for the Oskaloosa Community School District.

Gary was a former member of the Eagles and the Masonic Lodge in Oskaloosa. He enjoyed watching sports and especially cheering for the Iowa Hawkeyes, Chicago Cubs, and Green Bay Packers. He also enjoyed working on jigsaw and crossword puzzles.

His family includes his brother, Dan Schooley of Oskaloosa; his sister, Sharon Schooley of Oskaloosa; a niece, Danielle Schooley of Oskaloosa; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. in the Bates Funeral Chapel in Oskaloosa with Pastor Alvern Boetsma officiating.

As was Gary’s wish his body will be cremated following the funeral ceremony. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

The family will be at the Bates Funeral Chapel on Tuesday evening from 4 until service time at 6 to greet friends and family.

Memorials may be made to the Oskaloosa Public Library.

