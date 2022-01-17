Gary L. Franklin

September 16, 1946 – January 16, 2022

Ottumwa, Iowa | Age 75

Served With Honor ~ United States Military Veteran

Gary L. Franklin, age 75, of Ottumwa, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society in Ottumwa. He was born on September 16, 1946, in Oskaloosa, Iowa, the son of Dwight A. and (Alice) Madeline (Lanphier) Franklin.

Gary attended Oskaloosa High School and graduated with the Class of 1964.

After high school, Gary served his country in the United States Air Force.

Gary worked at John Deere in Waterloo, Iowa, and later moved out of state and did some traveling for work. He returned to Iowa and worked for Pella Corp before taking a job at John Deer Works in Ottumwa until his retirement.

Gary enjoyed hanging out with his close friends and had a special love for his dogs.

Gary is survived by a brother, Paul Franklin; nieces and nephews, Joel (Dawn Chambers) Franklin, Jodi Franklin, Jake Wilson, Ryan Wilson and Wendy Franklin. He is also survived by many great nieces and nephews.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Larry Franklin; and a sister, Cheryl Wilson.

As was Gary’s wish, his body will be cremated and a private family burial will take place at a later date. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

