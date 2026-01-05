Four Rated in Fourth Set of NAIA Polls

Oskaloosa–The William Penn men’s wrestling team opens the new year with four individuals ranked in the conference as the NAIA released its fourth set of polls this week.

As a team, WPU is tied for 50th in the nation with seven points as 133-pounder Lane Scorpil (Sr., Columbus Junction, Iowa, Business Management) is 20th at his weight class.

Grand View tops the country with 246 points, while Life (Ga.) is a close second with 238 points. Southeastern (Fla.) (235), Indiana Tech (212), and Southern Oregon (194) complete the top five.

Inside the Heart of America Athletic Conference, the Statesmen are 10th with 36 points, while GVU is on top of the standings (225).

Scorpil is guiding the navy and gold in fifth. Brody Brisker (Fr., Wilton, Iowa, Sports Management) is sixth at 149 pounds, while the duo of 125-pounder Gentry Walston (So., New Sharon, Iowa, Human Resource Management) and 184-pounder LaDainian Gordon (Jr., Centennial, Colo., Nursing) are both eighth.