Former National Champion Returns as WPU Enters 2026 at No. 4

Oskaloosa–The William Penn women’s wrestling team got a huge shot in the arm entering the new year as the NAIA released its fourth set of polls this week.

The Statesmen are fourth nationally with 172 points, while Life (Ga.) is on top with 209 points. Providence (Mont.) (186) is second, while Grand View (177) and Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) (138) finish off the top five.

117-pounder Christianah Ogunsanya (So., Akure, Nigeria, Kinesiology) and 145-pounder Esther Kolawole (So., Akure, Nigeria, Kinesiology) continue to pace the navy and gold at No. 1.

Victoria Baez Dilone (Grad., Madrid, Spain, Master’s of Sports Management) is No. 2 at 124 pounds, while 131-pounders Devin Patton (Sr., Plano, Texas, Business Management) and Kendall Bostelman (Sr., Napoleon, Ohio, Exercise Science) are No. 3 and No. 4, respectively.

The duo of 110-pounder Avy Perez (Fr., Mission Hills, Calif., Nursing) and 207-pounder Phoebe Burt (Sr., Coralville, Iowa, Sociology) are both ranked No. 7, while 138-pounder Isabelle Hawley (Sr., Winchester, Calif., Sociology) is No. 9 and 180-pounder Piper Fowler (Fr., Cleveland, Tenn., Psychology) is No. 10.

207-pounder Diara Pomares (Fr., Hemet, Calif., Fine Arts) (No. 12) and 124-pounder Tatiana Paragas (Fr., Honolulu, Hawaii, Exercise Science) (No. 14) also hold national rankings for William Penn.

The Statesmen remain in the mix in the Heart of America Athletic Conference, sitting second with 201 points, while Grand View is just ahead of the navy and gold with 204 points.

Ogunsanya, Baez Dilone, Kolawole, and Burt are first in their weight classes, as is Mia Palumbo (Grad., Oak Lawn, Ill., Master’s of Sports Management). The now-graduate student has returned to the Statesmen two years removed from an NAIA national title (three-time finalist). She has yet to compete this year, hence why she is not ranked nationally.

Patton and Hawley are second, while Bostelman sits third. The trio of Perez, Fowler, and Pomares are all fourth, and Paragas is sixth.