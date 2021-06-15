Flag Day Tradition Pays Honor
Oskaloosa, Iowa – At the Oskaloosa VFW, veterans from around Oskaloosa gathered for a ceremony designed to honor the United States Flag.
The flag should be destroyed in a clean flame when the flag becomes unserviceable, says Mahaska County veteran Joe Durian.
“We don’t want these flags drug through the dirt, thrown in the ditch,” added Durian.
According to the US Flag Code, “The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.”
LDI of New Sharon donated the container for the ceremony, and the Oskaloosa Hy-Vee provided cake for the veterans.
