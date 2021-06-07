Fishing Derby Provides Fun And Family Togetherness

Oskaloosa, Iowa – On a summer afternoon in Iowa, it’s not uncommon to find many folks out enjoying some fishing.

This weekend was a free fishing weekend in Iowa, and the Central United Methodist Church in Oskaloosa held their annual fishing derby at Edmundson Pond on Sunday afternoon.

Karen Adams and Steve DeJong helped organize the event and were very surprised and happy at the response from the community.

The pond banks were filled with individuals helping young people learn and enjoy fishing and winning some prizes along the way.

