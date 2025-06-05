Expanding Access to Rural Healthcare: A Deep Dive into Mahaska Health’s New Sharon Clinic

In the heart of northern Mahaska County, the Mahaska Health New Sharon Medical Center stands as a critical link in the region’s healthcare network. Located at 112 South Main Street, the clinic is more than just a family medicine practice—it’s a vital resource for rural residents seeking comprehensive, timely, and connected care without having to travel far.

Comprehensive Services Close to Home

At the core of the New Sharon Clinic’s mission is accessibility. Staffed by experienced Family Nurse Practitioners and support personnel, the clinic offers:

Same-day appointments

Family medicine

DOT physicals

Well-child and sports physicals

Lab services with courier access to Mahaska Health’s central lab

Preventative and wellness screenings

The clinic also acts as a hub for referrals to Mahaska Health’s main campus in Oskaloosa, giving patients access to more than 85 specialty services, including OB/GYN care, cardiology, surgical and medical oncology, general surgery, neurology, and radiology. Even complex treatments like chemotherapy and infusion services are available close to home at Mahaska Health’s expanding infusion center.

Seamless Integration With Mahaska Health’s Center of Excellence

What sets the New Sharon location apart is its integration with Mahaska Health’s recognized Center of Excellence in Oskaloosa. While the clinic handles many routine and urgent needs directly, patients benefit from coordinated care with hospitalists, ER staff, and specialists at the main campus. This connectivity enables fast referrals, real-time communication between providers, and continuity of care across disciplines.

Outreach from Oskaloosa to New Sharon is more than symbolic—providers regularly collaborate on treatment strategies, leveraging Mahaska Health’s expertise in areas like neurology, cardiology, and oncology to ensure that even rural patients receive cutting-edge medical care.

Support for Families and Preventative Care

With the school year winding down, the clinic is encouraging local families to take advantage of its services for back-to-school physicals and immunizations. Preventative care remains a high priority, with staff urging parents to schedule appointments before the late-summer rush.

The clinic is also equipped to handle emergency assessments and minor procedures. Whether it’s a laceration or an unexpected illness, the team evaluates and triages patients, referring them to the Oskaloosa campus when necessary.

Pharmacy, Convenience, and Patient-Centered Focus

While New Sharon no longer has its own pharmacy, Mahaska Health’s outpatient pharmacy in Oskaloosa offers convenient curbside pickup. For clinic team members, the pharmacy is also a trusted source for medication management and consultation, helping ensure patients receive cost-effective and appropriate medications.

Beyond services, the clinic’s atmosphere is rooted in familiarity and trust. Providers often care for entire families across generations and maintain strong communication with patients about their experiences at every level of the healthcare system.

Community Impact and Future Outlook

From same-day care to specialty coordination, the New Sharon Clinic is playing a pivotal role in Mahaska Health’s rural outreach. As the healthcare landscape evolves, so does the commitment to bringing high-quality care to communities that might otherwise be underserved.

For appointments or more information, residents can call the New Sharon Clinic at 641-637-2651 or visit mahaskahealth.org/new-sharon-clinic.

In Mahaska County, healthcare excellence isn’t just in Oskaloosa—it’s being delivered in every direction.