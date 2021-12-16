Evelyn Louise Heaton

Evelyn Louise Heaton

July 6, 1932 – December 15, 2021

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 89

Evelyn Heaton, 89, of Oskaloosa, passed away Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Mahaska Hospital in Oskaloosa. Evelyn Louise Heaton was born July 6, 1932, to Robert and Leona Morris in Oskaloosa, IA.

Evelyn graduated from Oskaloosa High School in 1950.

Evelyn married her childhood friend Henry Heaton on December 24, 1950. To this union, two sons were born, William (Bill) and James (Jim).

Evelyn was a stay-at-home mom until the boys were in high school. She then worked full-time for Stephens Cleaners and later for Mahaska Hospital in the laundry until she retired in 1997.

She enjoyed family vacations, camping trips, TV, reading, and all the friends she knew and met during her lifetime in Oskaloosa. She also enjoyed going to the horse shows at the fairgrounds with her son Bill and his horse Lucy.

She is survived by her son Bill Heaton of Oskaloosa; her grandchildren: Kristina (Zac) Cox of Oskaloosa, Michael (Tammy) Heston of Pleasant Hill, and Candace (Craig) Ranfeld of Grimes. Seven great-grandsons: Tyler Espenscheid, Drake Baarda, Noah Baarda, Miguel Ranfeld, Aidan Cox, Grayson Cox, Maddox Ranfeld. Also, a very special friend of over 50 years, Bess Uitermarkt, and several nieces & nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 43 years, son Jim; daughter-in-law, Nelda; two sisters, Bonnie Gilbert & Janet Petersma; two brothers, Doyle Morris and Keith Morris.

Evelyn’s funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, December 20, 2021, at Langkamp Funeral Chapel, with Pastor Alvern Boetsma of the Good News Chapel officiating.

Burial will be in Bellefountain Cemetery near Tracy, Iowa.

Visitation will begin at noon on Sunday; the family will greet visitors from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral chapel.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.