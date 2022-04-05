Esther Brunt

Esther Brunt

April 8, 1931 – April 4, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 90

Esther Brunt, 90, of Oskaloosa, died Monday, April 4, 2022, at the Northern Mahaska Nursing and Rehab Center in Oskaloosa. She was born April 8, 1931, in Wellman, Iowa, the daughter of Francis Riordan and Violet Elizabeth Hough Romine.

In 1941, she moved with her family from the farm into Keota. She attended St. Mary’s Catholic School and graduated from 8th grade in 1945.

Esther graduated from Keota High School with the class of 1949.

In 1949, she was united in marriage to Charles Wheeling, Jr. To this union two daughters were born, Charlene Ann and Christine Lynne.

Esther and Charles owned and operated the DX Service Station in Keota for many years. Esther also worked as a secretary at the Keota High School. In 1961, the family moved to Oskaloosa. Esther and William were divorced in 1962. Esther then enrolled in nursing classes at Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa. Upon completing her training she worked for 31 years at the Mahaska Hospital, retiring from there in 1993.

On August 27, 1977, she was united in marriage to Lee Brunt. Lee died on March 8, 2012, after nearly 35 years of marriage.

Esther established a home craft company named Hilltop House. She enjoyed traveling throughout Iowa for over 20 years setting up at craft shows. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, her home, and flower gardens. She delighted in spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a member of Rollin Oldies Car Club and enjoyed traveling with Lee in their 1956 Olds and their 1970 Chevy Pickup. She also enjoyed getting together with old classmates from Keota. Esther always looked forward to getting together with “Basement Babes” retiree group from the hospital.

Her family includes her two daughters, Charlene Ryan of Des Moines and Christine (& Jerry) Slobe of Oskaloosa; a step daughter, Sherry Brunt of Oskaloosa; a step son, Christopher (& Ardith) Brunt of Horace, North Dakota; two grandchildren, Tara (& Dave) Amundson and Brandon Slobe; a step grandson, Shawn Brunt; and two great grandchildren, Noah and Emilia Amundson.

In addition to her husband Lee, Esther was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers and their wives, Richard (& Donna) Romine and James (& Metta) Romine.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. in the Bates Funeral Chapel in Oskaloosa with Reverend Troy Richmond officiating.

Burial will be in the Forest Cemetery in Oskaloosa. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Visitation will begin Wednesday after 11 a.m. in the Bates Funeral Chapel and the family will be at the funeral chapel from 4-6 Wednesday afternoon to greet friends and relatives.

Memorials may be made to MHP Auxiliary.

Memorials may be made to MHP Auxiliary.