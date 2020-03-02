Ernst Visits Oskaloosa Downtown

One-third of Iowa’s Congressional Delegation inside Smokey Row.

Oskaloosa, Iowa – U.S. Senator Joni Ernst was in Oskaloosa on Saturday. She visited with small business owners in the downtown area, getting to know what types of goods and services they provide and finding out what small businesses need to stay viable.

Ernst said some of the things that small business owners were talking to her about included health insurance, child care availability, and staying viable on Main Street with online retail and big box store shopping.

Iowa State Senator Ken Roozenboom was also in attendance with Ernst. “In today’s world, main street businesses are difficult in small and rural communities, but they [local busnesses] have some really remarkable approaches to business. Really encouraging.”

Inside of Smokey Row Coffee, U.S. 2nd Congressional Rep. Dave Loebsack was inside hosting his Coffee with a Congressman. The two legislators spoke briefly and shook hands.

This was part of Ernst’s 99-county tour for 2020.