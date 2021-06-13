Emerging Artist New For Art On The Square

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Art on the Square, like many other summertime activities in Oskaloosa, are making their return this year.

One of the new facets to the annual art festival was the emerging artist tent that allowed new artists an opportunity to showcase and sell their work while sharing the overhead costs associated with becoming a full vendor.

Naomi Cochrane was one of those emerging artists who took advantage of the emerging artist opportunity after beginning to explore her creative side more.

The 52nd annual Art on the Square, one of Iowa’s oldest continuing art festivals, took place Saturday, June 12, 2021.

You can find out more about upcoming events by visiting the Oskaloosa Main Street Facebook Page HERE – https://www.facebook.com/OskaloosaMainStreet