Eight Grapplers in Heart Rankings, Two in NAIA Polls

Oskaloosa–The William Penn women’s wrestling team has eight individuals ranked within in the league as the NAIA released its third set of polls last week.

WPU is tied for 32nd nationally with eight points as 130-pounder Mami Selemani (Jr., Iowa City, Iowa, Business Management) is ranked 16th and 136-pounder Ashleigh Denny (So., El Paso, Texas, Undecided) sits in 20th.

Southern Oregon tops the NAIA’s top 20 with 192 points, while Grand View is second with 181 points. Life (Ga.) (179) and Campbellsville (Ky.) (141) are third and fourth, respectively, while Menlo (Calif.) and Providence (Mont.) are tied for fifth with 128 points each.

The Statesmen are seventh in the Heart of America Athletic Conference team standings with 63 points; Grand View is first with 211.

Selemani heads the navy and gold grapplers in fourth place, while Denny is fifth.

Brittany Cotter (So., Katy, Texas, Nursing) paces the remaining individuals in seventh at 123 pounds. The sophomore is joined at 123 by Tatiana Garcia (Fr., Amarillo, Texas, Psychology) in eighth.

A pair of 116 pounders are ranked with Catherine Steinkamp (So., Quincy, Ill., Biology) in eighth and Grecia Martinez (Fr., Horizon City, Texas, Industrial Technology) in ninth.

Mariah Webster (Fr., Mingo, Iowa, Elementary Education) joins Selemani at 130 pounds (eighth), while 155-pounder MayLee Edwards (So., Newton, Kan., Psychology) is ninth.