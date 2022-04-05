Edward “Ed” Butler

Edward “Ed” Butler

April 28, 1947 – April 4, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 74

Edward Dale {Ed} Butler, an honorable and humble man as well as a very proud and devoted husband, father, and grandfather, passed away Monday evening, April 4, 2022, at the MHP Hospice Serenity House in Oskaloosa at the age of 74 years.

Funeral services for Ed Butler will be held Friday, April 8, 2022, at 1 p.m. in the Central United Methodist Church in Oskaloosa with the Reverends Chad Lierman and Molly Goodrich officiating.

Burial will follow in the Forest Cemetery in Oskaloosa. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Bates Funeral Chapel of Oskaloosa.

Visitation will be Thursday, April 7, 2022 in the Central United Methodist Church fellowship hall beginning Thursday after 1 p.m., and the family will be present in the fellowship hall 4 – 7 p.m. to greet friends and relatives.

Memorials may be designated to the new Oskaloosa YMCA or Antique Airplane Association of Ottumwa.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Edward “Ed” Butler please visit the Bates Funeral Chapel Sympathy Store.