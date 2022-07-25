Eddyville Raceway Park Hosting Family Nights This Weekend

This Friday night and Saturday, July 29th and 30th, Eddyville Raceway Park is hosting a family night special at their headline event Funny Car Chaos. Discounted rates of $40 for two parents plus all children in the car are available by simply presenting the supplied coupon at the gate upon arrival! The coupon can be found on the racetrack’s Facebook page, printed, or easily displayed with a cell phone to the gate attendant for the special rate. Every ticket is a pit pass and general admission parking is free.

Over 30 professional teams from across the country will be competing at the drag strip in 200 mile per hour side by side drag racing. The nationally touring Funny Car Chaos Championship series racers will be competing for over $30,000 in purse money and series points. This family-friendly event welcomes spectators to the pit area to meet the drivers and get an up close and personal experience of these 5,000 horsepower racecars.

The ‘Friday Night Under The Lights’ professional show starts at 7 pm Friday night and will run until 11 pm. Seeing these cars under the lights is always a spectacular sight. Saturday the pros will take the track for final qualifying before the final eliminations kick off at 6 pm and will last until 10 pm. Save your coupon and pack up the family for a high octane day at the drags at Eddyville Raceway Park. The race track is located off Highway 63 at exit 54 (Merino Avenue). More information can be found at www.funnycarchaos.com or by calling 641-780-3534.