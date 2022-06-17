Ed Davis

Ed Davis

September 11, 1935 – June 16, 2022

New Sharon, Iowa | Age 86

Served With Honor ~ United States Military Veteran

Ed Davis, 86 of New Sharon passed away Thursday morning, June 16, 2022 at the Comfort House in Pella. Edwin LeRoy Davis, the son of Cecil and Anna (Polka) Davis, was born on September 11, 1935 in New Sharon, Iowa.

Ed graduated from New Sharon High School in 1953.

Ed enlisted with the United States Air Force serving in Japan as a Radarman during the Korean Conflict.

Following his honorable discharge, Ed worked for the Texaco Station where he met Elizabeth Ann Simmons. On June 21, 1959, Ed and Ann where married at the New Sharon United Methodist Chapel. To this union two children were born, Mike and Lisa.

Ed then worked as a meat cutter for Fisher’s Grocery, HyVee, Gene’s Supervalue and Ladd’s Meat Market. He then worked for Bushong Construction and Donnelson’s in Grinnell retiring in 2000.

Ed was married to Janice VanderLinden on December 22, 2018.

Ed was an avid outdoorsman where he made fishing and hunting a family affair. He always looked forward to opening day of pheasant hunting season where he was able to get together with his family and Ann made a big feast for everyone. Community was also very important to Ed serving 12 years as Mayor of New Sharon. He was also a 46 year member of the New Sharon Fire and Rescue where he served some time as Chief, he was a member of the Coffin-Miller American Legion Post #446 and a member of the Prairie Knolls Country Club.

Ed’s memory will be honored by his wife, Janice VanderLinden of New Sharon; two children, Mike (& Lindy Peterson) Davis of New Sharon and Lisa (& Dean) Whitaker; his grandchildren: Sheena (& David) Isaacson, Whitney (& Matt) Erlbacher, Brock (& Josie) Davis, Grant Whitaker, Jackson Whitaker and Pierce Whitaker; his great grandchildren: Ava, Henry, Bruce and Theo Isaacson, Oren Erlbacher, Lincoln and Kinley Davis; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Anna Davis; his wife, Ann; and two brothers, Lloyd Davis and Robert Davis.

Graveside services with military rites will begin at 10:30 am on Monday, June 20, 2022 at the Friends Cemetery in New Sharon.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Sunday, June 19, 2022 at the Holland-Coble Funeral Home in New Sharon.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harvest Community Fellowship, Stilwell Library in New Sharon, or the Mahaska County Veteran Affairs to be used to honor veterans in the New Sharon Cemeteries.

Holland-Coble Funeral Home of New Sharon is in charge of arrangements.