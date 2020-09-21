EBF @ Ottumwa Tournament Sept. 19, 2020

EBF vs. Fairfield

21-15

21-19

EBF vs. Ottumwa

8-21

11-21

EBF vs. Albia

14-21

15-21

EBF vs. Fairfield

25-17

25-17

STATS

Brooke Shafer: 42/53 Attacks, 11 Kills, 21/24 Serving, 1 Ace, 19 Digs, 3 Blocks

Whitney Klyn: 30/41 Attacks, 10 Kills, 20/24 Serving, 7 Aces, 20 Digs, 1 Block

Cooper Champoux: 29/34 Attacks, 10 Kills, 23 Assists, 18/19 Serving, 4 Aces, 5 Digs, 3 Blocks

Emalee Davis: 4/6 Attacks, 2 Assists, 25/26 Serving, 3 Aces, 33 Digs

Paige Harter: 14/17 Attacks, 1 Kill, 1 Dig, 1 Block

Koleen Good: 1/1 Attack, 22 Assists, 13-18 Serving, 1 Ace, 2 Digs

Sarah Schutt: 6/6 Attacks, 3 Kills, 12/13 Serving, 2 Aces, 1 Dig, 1 Block

Ruth E Gutch: 13/18 Attacks, 8 Kills, 2 Blocks

Allison Blad: 4/5 Attacks, 2 Kills, 18/18 Serving, 4 Aces, 1 Dig

Jenna Rodwell: 6/6 Attacks, 2 Kills

COMMENTS

Started out very strong winning over Fairfield in their first match. The next couple of matches did not go as well. We couldn’t find any consistency in our game. Our serve receive broke our mental toughness and we couldn’t seem to battle back from that until we played our last match of the day. That match was so much better. We controlled the match early on and played relaxed allowing for us to find that consistency needed to be successful and win the silver bracket. We are at Knoxville on Tues. Sept. 22.