EBF @ Ottumwa Tournament Sept. 19, 2020
EBF vs. Fairfield
21-15
21-19
EBF vs. Ottumwa
8-21
11-21
EBF vs. Albia
14-21
15-21
EBF vs. Fairfield
25-17
25-17
STATS
Brooke Shafer: 42/53 Attacks, 11 Kills, 21/24 Serving, 1 Ace, 19 Digs, 3 Blocks
Whitney Klyn: 30/41 Attacks, 10 Kills, 20/24 Serving, 7 Aces, 20 Digs, 1 Block
Cooper Champoux: 29/34 Attacks, 10 Kills, 23 Assists, 18/19 Serving, 4 Aces, 5 Digs, 3 Blocks
Emalee Davis: 4/6 Attacks, 2 Assists, 25/26 Serving, 3 Aces, 33 Digs
Paige Harter: 14/17 Attacks, 1 Kill, 1 Dig, 1 Block
Koleen Good: 1/1 Attack, 22 Assists, 13-18 Serving, 1 Ace, 2 Digs
Sarah Schutt: 6/6 Attacks, 3 Kills, 12/13 Serving, 2 Aces, 1 Dig, 1 Block
Ruth E Gutch: 13/18 Attacks, 8 Kills, 2 Blocks
Allison Blad: 4/5 Attacks, 2 Kills, 18/18 Serving, 4 Aces, 1 Dig
Jenna Rodwell: 6/6 Attacks, 2 Kills
COMMENTS
Started out very strong winning over Fairfield in their first match. The next couple of matches did not go as well. We couldn’t find any consistency in our game. Our serve receive broke our mental toughness and we couldn’t seem to battle back from that until we played our last match of the day. That match was so much better. We controlled the match early on and played relaxed allowing for us to find that consistency needed to be successful and win the silver bracket. We are at Knoxville on Tues. Sept. 22.