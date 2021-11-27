Eagle Scout Candidate Helping Make Revitalized Space More Comfortable

by Ken Allsup

November 27, 2021

University Park, Iowa – Along the bike path that winds beside the now-defunct Vennard College sits a structure that nature was attempting to reclaim.

The amphitheater even had that eerie video game/movie name of Woodhaven, and it sits on the west side of the trail between the old Vennard College and the new environmental learning center.

George Daily led the effort to reclaim and restore the forgotten structure that nature and vandals took a heavy toll on.

There was enough money to restore the structure, but for now, seating would have to wait.

With the structure’s revitalization complete, Eagle Scout candidate Taylor Drost has made it his project to help provide seating to those who will once again attend public performances at the venue.

The fit for Drost was obvious, bringing together his love for both scouts and theater. “It would be a great way to give back,” he said.

Drost has been organizing a sponsored bench campaign, where a $250 donation will help provide a bench that will include the name of the donor.

The goal is to have 20 benches at the site. Those benches would then provide seating for up to 80 people. “If we get additional funding, then we could add more seating, or different types of seating so people can come and enjoy events,” added Drost.

Drost is hoping to wrap up the project by the end of May 2022, which will allow the space to be used for summer camps and other events.

If he’s awarded Eagle Scout, Drost will join a growing list of Oskaloosa young people over the past several years to attain that rank. He’s watched many before him attain that rank; he says it “has been really amazing.”

“I’m hoping to join their ranks soon,” he added, who first got the idea of attaining that rank from family members.

To learn more about the project or to follow along, you can visit the project’s Facebook Page HERE.

You can also watch a short video highlighting the project so far.

