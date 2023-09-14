Dutch women shut out in soccer defeat

ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS — Suffering its first defeat of the season, the Central College women’s soccer was dropped 2-0 by Augustana College (Ill.) Wednesday.

The Dutch (2-1-2) outshot the Vikings (5-1-0) by an 18-8 margin and had eight shots on goal compared to four for Augustana. The Dutch also had 5-2 advantage on corner kicks.

“We dominated the statistical battle, but they were able to do be more opportunistic than us,” coach Mike Kobylinski said. “They are a good side and ranked eighth in their region.”

The second 45 minutes went better than the first period.

“We felt as a staff our first half was pretty poor,” Kobylinski said. “We had some leadership step up at half after being challenged by the staff.”

The Vikings scored in the 35th and 74th minutes.

Kobylinski cited a few stellar individual performances in the loss.

“Kaitlyn Isom (senior, Phoenix, Ariz., Horizon Honors) played her best match of the year and made some penetrating passes that almost created goals for us,” Kobylinski said. “Grace Coates (junior, Marion) played the full 90, hit the crossbar and was a massive presence. Paige Cahill (senior, Castle Rock, Colo., Castle View HS) was able to get behind their defense.”

Zoey Sizemore (freshman, Omaha, Neb., Mercy HS) made two saves while taking her first loss in goal.

Central hosts Westminster College (Mo.) Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. for Senior Day.

“We felt like we had trained really well the past two days,” Kobylinski said. “We’ll go back to the drawing board. We are looking forward to this weekend and the chance to celebrate our seniors.”