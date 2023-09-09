Dutch volleyball team sweeps twice in North Carolina

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA—The hot start to the 2023 Central College volleyball team’s season continued Friday with a pair of 3-0 sweeps over St. Mary’s College (Md.) and Guilford College (N.C.).

Central (5-1) defeated the Seahawks (2-3) 25-13, 25-17, 25-17 and the Quakers (4-1) 25-23, 25-10, 25-15.

“We didn’t know much about St Mary’s coming in and after a day of travel yesterday I was really happy getting the win in three sets,” coach Jeanne Czipri said. “Against Guilford, I loved how the team was clicking and competing when we started to take off in the second set.”

Gracie Pierson (junior, outside hitter, Lake City, Minn.) had a team-high 13 kills against Guilford. She contributed six more in the opener against St. Mary’s.

“Gracie P was really being aggressive and smart with her attacking in the second match,” Czipri said. “We were happy to see her take off like that.”

Leslie Snow (sophomore, outside hitter, Olivia, Minn., BOLD HS) had nine kills and eight digs against the Seahawks.

“Leslie played a very clean first match and we love to see that,” Czipri said.

Setter Avery Rexroat (sophomore, Macomb, Ill.) added 52 assists on the day, including 30 against Guilford.

“I really liked how she was running the offense,” Czipri said. “She was making good decisions and putting her hitters in great positions.”

Libero Colleen Kenney (sophomore, Taylor Ridge, Ill. Rock Island Alleman HS) led the team with 20 digs on the day and middle hitter Elyse Johnson (senior, Kirksville, Mo.) had four service aces in each match.

Central’s trip to North Carolina continues Saturday from a different site in Raleigh. The Dutch are headed to William Peace University’s gym for matches against Piedmont University (Ga.) at 10 a.m. EST and the hosts at 2 p.m. EST.