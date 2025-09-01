Dutch take advantage of opportunities in men’s soccer win

PELLA- A pair of penalty kicks propelled the Central College men’s soccer team to a 3-2 win over Blackburn University (Ill.) Saturday afternoon.

Central (1-0) got the scoring started with Zach Holtan (sophomore, Ames, Gilbert HS) goal in the 17th minute off an assist from Nate Lampe (sophomore, Newton)

The Battlin’ Beavers (0-1) leveled in the 50th minute but Spencer Taylor’s (senior, Norwalk) penalty kick goal in the 63rd minute put Central back in front. A handball in the box yielded the penalty kick try.

Central got another penalty kick opportunity in the 65th minute after a foul in the box. Cooper Collins (sophomore, Clive, Waukee, Northwest HS) had his initial volley stopped but he scored after the ball got way from the goalkeeper following the save.

Blackburn added another in the 70th minute but Central held on for a 3-2 victory. Morgan Finkenbinder (sophomore, Elkhorn, Neb., Skutt Catholic HS) secured the win in goal.

Central travels to Greenville University (Ill.) for a 3 p.m. match on Monday.