Dubuque Sweeps Grinnell in Three Sets

GRINNELL, Iowa — August 30, 2025

The University of Dubuque women’s volleyball team defeated Grinnell College 3–0 at Darby Gymnasium. The Spartans won by set scores of 25–14, 25–16, and 25–20.

Dubuque finished with 57 kills and a .337 hitting percentage, while Grinnell totaled 39 kills and hit .125. The Spartans recorded 7.5 team blocks compared to 3.0 for the Pioneers.

Ashley Glennon led Dubuque with 19 kills, while Caitlin Jensen and Payton Uptagraft each added 11. Delainey Winkel posted 12 kills and Alexis Kammerer contributed 23 assists.

For Grinnell, Millie Leonard finished with nine kills, and Hayley Taka had six. Keira Sullivan added seven kills, while Kylie Snell registered six.

The match lasted 1 hour and 12 minutes and was played in front of 175 spectators. Dubuque improved to 1–0, while Grinnell fell to 0–1.