Dr. Nickolas DeMark Brings Compassion and Expertise to Mahaska Health Hospice & Palliative Care

Mahaska Health Hospice Serenity House is honored to announce the addition of physician Nickolas DeMark, DO, to the Hospice and Palliative Care team. A board-certified and fellowship-trained physician, Dr. DeMark brings extensive experience and a commitment to patient-centered care to our community. He will be serving as the Palliative Care & Hospice Medical Director.

Dr. DeMark earned his medical degree from Des Moines University in Des Moines, Iowa, and completed his residency in Internal Medicine at the Western Michigan University School of Medicine in Kalamazoo, Michigan. He continued his training with a fellowship in Hospice and Palliative Care Medicine at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa. With nearly a decade of experience working as a Hospitalist in Internal Medicine, Dr. DeMark is uniquely equipped to provide expert care and meaningful support to patients and families.

The Mahaska Health Palliative Care team provides specialized medical support for people living with serious or chronic illnesses, focusing on relief from symptoms and stress while improving quality of life for patients and families. Dr. DeMark offers care in both English and Spanish, helping patients and families feel understood and supported throughout their care journey. His expertise further strengthens Mahaska Health’s commitment to providing exceptional, expert-led care through both Hospice and Palliative Care services.

To learn more about Mahaska Health Hospice and Palliative Care services or to connect with providers at Mahaska Health, visit mahaskahealth.org or call 641.672.3360.