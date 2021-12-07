Douglas “Doug” Robert Shafer

Douglas Robert “Doug” Shafer, 71, of Tracy died Monday, December 6, 2021, at the MHP Hospital in Oskaloosa, Iowa. He was born Saturday, October 14, 1950, in Oskaloosa, Iowa the son of Elmer Shafer and Joyce (Ross) Shafer.

On August 21, 1971, he was united in marriage to Margaret Main in Newton, Iowa. Together they made their home and raised their daughters along the Des Moines River near Tracy.

Doug graduated from Oskaloosa High School with the class of 1968. He attended Grandview College and was then accepted to Simpson College on a basketball scholarship. He was recognized as an All-American with the Simpson Basketball team in 1973.

Post-graduation, Doug worked for the Boys Club in Des Moines and then worked for 3M in Knoxville, Iowa where he retired from in 2010 after 35 years of service.

Doug was a man of many hobbies throughout his life, especially photography. He took pictures for weddings, 3M events and graduations. He was a member of the Eagles Lodge, enjoyed fishing, watching sports – especially the Hawkeyes and Cyclones. He was an animal lover, particularly his cats. Doug enjoyed the serenity of watching and feeding the birds and other wildlife at his home.

Doug is survived by his wife: Margaret; his children: Jennifer (Michael) Doyle of Lenexa, Kansas, Janet (Charles) Smith of Pleasantville, Julie (DJ) Reed of Pella, and Jolene (Jon) Liebl of Runnells; six grandchildren: Drey Smith, Azell Smith, Hudsen Reed, Sawyer Reed, Jaya Liebl and Jude Doyle; two brothers: Steve Shafer and Scott Shafer; a sister: Jane Shafer-Senf; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a stepmother: Bertha Shafer; and a brother: Dennis Shafer.

As was his wish, Doug will be cremated.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, December 12, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m at Bates Funeral Chapel, who are in charge of the arrangements, in Okaloosa, Iowa.

Memorials may be made to Stephen Memorial Animal Shelter and Animal Rescue League.

